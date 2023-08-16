PHA issues pregabalin warning after three potential drug-related deaths in Derry area

The Public Health Agency (PHA) issued the warning after reports that three people may have died locally after consuming pregabalin mixed with other substances.

The PHA said it has received information from partners in the Derry City and Strabane area of three potential drug-related fatalities where it is suspected that pregabalin and polydrug use occurred.

Pregabalin, a drug normally prescribed to treat anxiety, epilepsy and pain, and circulates on the illegal black market as ‘Bud’.

The PHA has strongly recommended against take anything unless it has been prescribed by a medical professional and in accordance with a prescription.

A spokesperson said: “The primary risk factors when using drugs include taking too much of a substance, taking a substance over an extended period of time, taking a large amount of a substance over a short period of time (‘bingeing’), mixing drugs with other drugs and/or alcohol, and using drugs on your own.

“Any drug or medicine has the potential to be a poison – there are three key things to bear in mind:

“What is the dose? If you take too much of it you could die.

“What are you taking it for? If it is not clinically prescribed for you, then it could also be dangerous.

“If you are taking it with something else, for example mixing it with alcohol or other drugs, then it could also cost you your life.

“Mixing different types of drugs, or mixing alcohol and drugs, including prescription medication, can be dangerous and should be avoided. It can increase the toxicity of already potentially harmful substances, and increases the risk of serious harm.”

If you think you might have a problem with alcohol and/or drugs and would like to get help, please visit www.DrugsAndAlcoholNI.info for information on support services near you.