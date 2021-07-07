Planning approved for 22 short let tourist apartments at the corner of Great James' Street and Edward Street in Derry city centre

The 22 flats will be located in the rear laneway of the Strand Hotel building.

The application by Glen Road Properties is for 22 apartments which will be located in the rear laneway of the Strand Hotel building and adjacent to number 6 Great James' Street.

The five storey development will be accessible at the corner of Great James Street and Edward Street.

Chair of the Planning Committee, Phillip McKinney, welcomed the approval which he said will be a significant addition to the visitor accommodation available in the area.

"On behalf of the Committee I would like to welcome the approval of this application which will provide much needed additional visitor accommodation within the City and increased choice of accommodation type for tourists," he said.

"Our hotels and apartment providers have experienced strong bookings this summer following the easing of Covid restrictions and that demand will increase further when international travel is more widespread next year so it is important that we prepare to fully capitalise on that demand now.

"The application fits in well with the existing accommodation in this area of the City where the Holiday Inn and Travel Lodge hotels are also situated."