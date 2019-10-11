Plans to light up Council’s Foyle Valley Railway public car park welcomed

The Council owned car park on Foyle Road. (Google Earth)
Sinn Féin Councillor Patricia Logue has welcomed the news that approval has been given for a lighting scheme at the Foyle Valley Railway off-street car park.

A total of £30,000 funding from the Car Parks Repairs and Renewals budget has been identified for the project.

The matter was discussed at this week’s meeting of the Council’s Business & Culture Committee.

Councillor Logue said: “This is a very a busy car park due to its proximity to the city centre and the riverfront walkway. It provides 65 car-parking spaces and two disabled parking bays. Currently this is the only Council operated off-street car park which does not have a lighting scheme.

“We need to ensure that that our off-street car parks are safe to use and are maintained in a safe condition.

“I also believe that a new lighting system would enhance and compliment the recent work and new build at the Foyle Valley Railway centre.”

The Committee was told that the local authority has a duty of care to the public to ensure that car parks are safe.