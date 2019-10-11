Plans to light up Council’s Foyle Valley Railway public car park welcomed

Sinn Féin Councillor Patricia Logue has welcomed the news that approval has been given for a lighting scheme at the Foyle Valley Railway off-street car park.

A total of £30,000 funding from the Car Parks Repairs and Renewals budget has been identified for the project.

The matter was discussed at this week’s meeting of the Council’s Business & Culture Committee.

Councillor Logue said: “This is a very a busy car park due to its proximity to the city centre and the riverfront walkway. It provides 65 car-parking spaces and two disabled parking bays. Currently this is the only Council operated off-street car park which does not have a lighting scheme.

“We need to ensure that that our off-street car parks are safe to use and are maintained in a safe condition.

“I also believe that a new lighting system would enhance and compliment the recent work and new build at the Foyle Valley Railway centre.”

The Committee was told that the local authority has a duty of care to the public to ensure that car parks are safe.