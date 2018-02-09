‘Please help us bring Michael home’

The heart-broken family of a missing Derry man are appealing for people to help in a search operation taking place along the River Foyle.

Michael McGinley’s relatives said they were hoping he will be found soon so he can be laid to rest alongside his late parents, Michael and Anne-Marie.

Flowers and mementos for Michael McGinley left beside the River Foyle. The 27-year-old, from the Gobnascale area, is missing since 21st January last. DER0618GS029

They have also appealed for anyone who can assist in any way with much-needed facilities to support the search operation, to get in touch.

It is now almost three weeks since Michael was reported missing on Sunday, January 21 and his siblings, Laura, Samuel and Danielle, and the wider McGinley and Coyle families, assisted by search and rescue experts and volunteers, have been tirelessly searching for him ever since.

The 27-years-old Waterside man is believed to have entered the River Foyle and a ‘Help Bring Michael Home’ Facebook page has been set up to assist with the search.

Michael’s cousin, Michelle McGinley, said the family was devastated.

She said: “Everyone loved Michael. He was quiet and kept himself to himself and he never did any harm to anybody. It’s heart-breaking for the family.

“Their father passed away a few years ago and their mother died shortly afterwards and Michael was heartbroken over that.

“We want to get Michael back now so we can lay him to rest with his parents.”

Michelle thanked all those who were helping them, including family, friends and volunteers, Kerry and Ivan from the NW Rescue Team, Foyle Search and Rescue, Boyne Fishermans Rescue and Recovery, the Salvation Army and the PSNI Liaison Team.

“We are hoping to get more people to help with the searches. They take place three times a day from different points and the rotas are on the Facebook page. Anyone who can help with the searches, or with facilities such as portable cabins where we can meet up to organise the searches, or portable toilets or in any other way, can they please contact us through the Facebook page.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact the ‘Help bring Michael Home’ Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Help-bring-Michael-home-464327280636176/