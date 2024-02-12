News you can trust since 1772

Police appeal for information about two-vehicle road traffic collision

Police in Derry are appealing for information and witnesses relating to a road traffic collision, which occurred earlier this month.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 12th Feb 2024, 12:09 GMT
Updated 12th Feb 2024, 12:09 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

On Tuesday, February 6, a two-vehicle collision, involving a white van and a blue Peugeot 3008, was reported to have occurred on approximately 3.45pm on Skeoge Link Road.

Police are appealing to anyone travelling in the area at the time, or captured footage of the collision to call 101, quoting reference 1145 of 06/02/24 or make a report online via www.psni.police.uk/report

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800555111.

Related topics:PoliceDerry