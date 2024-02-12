Police appeal for information about two-vehicle road traffic collision
Police in Derry are appealing for information and witnesses relating to a road traffic collision, which occurred earlier this month.
On Tuesday, February 6, a two-vehicle collision, involving a white van and a blue Peugeot 3008, was reported to have occurred on approximately 3.45pm on Skeoge Link Road.
Police are appealing to anyone travelling in the area at the time, or captured footage of the collision to call 101, quoting reference 1145 of 06/02/24 or make a report online via www.psni.police.uk/report
Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800555111.