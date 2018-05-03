Police appeal for information after Derry device declared 'an elaborate hoax'

Police are appealing for anyone with information in relation to the 'elaborate hoax' which sparked a major security alert closing a number of streets earlier this week.

Police attended the scene of a security alert at Inishowen Gardens in Derry following the report of a suspicious object at around 11.30pm on Wednesday May 2.

A number of streets were closed, and homes evacuated, whilst the object was examined by ATO. The object was later declared an elaborate hoax. And residents were permitted back to their homes shortly after 5am.

Chief Inspector Alan Hutton said: “The hoax device has been taken for further examination as our enquiries into this incident move forward.

"I would like to thank the local community for their patience as officers worked through the night to ensure their safety.

"I would also appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area or who has any information which could assist with our enquiries to call police in Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 1460 02/05/18.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”