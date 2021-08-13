Police appeal over missing Emma Kerr

The police force stated: "We are becoming increasingly concerned for Emma Kerr. Emma was last seen at 5 St. Patrick’s Terrace, L’derry on 11/08/21."

She is described as approximately 5’7 with blonde hair tied in a bun.

"She was last seen wearing a bright red rain coat, blue jeans and tanned shoes. If you see Emma or know of her whereabouts please give us a call on 101 quoting police reference 597 of 12/08/2021," the PSNI said.