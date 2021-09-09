Police appeal over missing Emmett Dillon
An appeal for the whereabouts of missing Derry man Emmett Dillon has been released by the PSNI.
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 9:22 am
Police in Derry said they are growing concerned for the wellbeing of the 33 years old, who was last in contact with his family on Friday, September 3, 2021.
Emmett was last seen wearing all black clothing and had a backpack.
If you have any information that might assist police in locating Emmett, please contact 101 quoting reference 1841-07/09/21.