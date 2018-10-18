Police brand arsonists ‘complete morons’ after fire beside oil tank

The PSNI have branded arsonists who started fires next to an oil tank at a family home in Derry “complete morons”.

PSNI in Foyle said that at around 8:30pm yon Tuesday evening, “some complete morons” set two fires at the back of a house in Bracken Park in the Galliagh area of the city.

Ballyarnett PSNI Neighbourhood Team ‍are currently investigating the incident.

A local police officer on PSNI Foyle’s Facebook page posted:

“I’ve two aims with this post: 1. Any witnesses? We’d love to get the youth/s who did this.

“2. Message to young people: look at how close that fire came to the oil tank! You’re hanging out in a group, you’re trying to be cool, throw in a little peer pressure and you’re setting fires. If that oil tank explodes - maybe the whole house goes up - maybe people inside. Is it honestly worth potentially killing an entire family and spending the rest of your life in prison for a ‘laugh’ and a ‘kick’?

“You think the people who egged you on will come visit you in prison? Fat chance.”

The PSNI have urged anyone with information to contact them on 101 quoting Reference: 1295 of 16/10/18.