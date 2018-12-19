Police concerned for well-being of John Jeffrey Douglas

Police are appealing for help in locating 38-year-old John Jeffrey Douglas from Limavady.

Detective Inspector Lorraine McCutcheon said: “Mr Douglas is wanted for interview by police and we would be keen to speak to him as soon as possible. As Jeffrey also requires daily medication, we also have concerns for his welfare and well-being.

“He was last seen in the Limavady/Coleraine area on Monday, December 17 and I would appeal to Jeffrey or anyone who knows his whereabouts to get in touch with police immediately.

“He is described as being 5’ 11” in height, of heavy build with dark hair and green eyes. When last seen he was wearing a black beanie hat, grey jacket and blue cargo jeans. He could have facial stubble or a full beard and he may also have access to a silver Suzuki Vitara jeep.

“If you have any information that could help us locate Jeffrey, please contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1296 of 12/12/18.”