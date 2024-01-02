News you can trust since 1772

Police growing concerned for welfare of missing person Anita Robinson

Police in Derry say the are growing concerned for the welfare of Anita Robinson from Donegal who has been missing since the early hours of New Year’s Day.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 09:29 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 09:29 GMT
The 26-year-old is described as approximately 5 feet 4 inches in height, with a very slim build, long black hair tied in a ponytail.

She was wearing black jeans, a black coat and a black jumper.

Two dates of birth tattooed on her wrist and a scar on this inside of her right arm.

Missing person Anita Robinson.Missing person Anita Robinson.
Missing person Anita Robinson.

In a missing person appeal issued late on New Year’s Day the PSNI said Anita was last believed to be in the Derry area in the early hours of January 1, 2024.

Police at Strand Road police station in Derry are appealing for any members of the public who may have seen Anita or someone matching her description to contact 101 and quote the police reference ‘1626 - 01/01/24’.

