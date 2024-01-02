Police growing concerned for welfare of missing person Anita Robinson
The 26-year-old is described as approximately 5 feet 4 inches in height, with a very slim build, long black hair tied in a ponytail.
She was wearing black jeans, a black coat and a black jumper.
Two dates of birth tattooed on her wrist and a scar on this inside of her right arm.
In a missing person appeal issued late on New Year’s Day the PSNI said Anita was last believed to be in the Derry area in the early hours of January 1, 2024.
Police at Strand Road police station in Derry are appealing for any members of the public who may have seen Anita or someone matching her description to contact 101 and quote the police reference ‘1626 - 01/01/24’.