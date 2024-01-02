Police in Derry say the are growing concerned for the welfare of Anita Robinson from Donegal who has been missing since the early hours of New Year’s Day.

The 26-year-old is described as approximately 5 feet 4 inches in height, with a very slim build, long black hair tied in a ponytail.

She was wearing black jeans, a black coat and a black jumper.

Two dates of birth tattooed on her wrist and a scar on this inside of her right arm.

Missing person Anita Robinson.

In a missing person appeal issued late on New Year’s Day the PSNI said Anita was last believed to be in the Derry area in the early hours of January 1, 2024.