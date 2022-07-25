Police in Derry ‘increasingly concerned’ about missing mum and five-year-old daughter

The pair were last seen at around 2.30pm on Sunday 24 July in the Shantallow area of the city.
Police believe they may have travelled to the Republic of Ireland in a blue Ford Kuga with a green sticker saying “children on board”.
Scarlet is described as having hazel eyes and light brown hair which was tied up in a ponytail and her front two teeth are missing.
Police and family remain significantly concerned for their safety and welfare are appealing to Jacqueline or anyone with information on their whereabouts, to contact them on 101 quoting reference 1076 of 24/07/22.