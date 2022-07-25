Police in Derry ‘increasingly concerned’ about missing mum and five-year-old daughter

Police believe Scarlet and her mum may be in the Republic of Ireland.

The pair were last seen at around 2.30pm on Sunday 24 July in the Shantallow area of the city.

Police believe they may have travelled to the Republic of Ireland in a blue Ford Kuga with a green sticker saying “children on board”.

Scarlet is described as having hazel eyes and light brown hair which was tied up in a ponytail and her front two teeth are missing.