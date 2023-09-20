Police increasingly concerned for missing 47-year-old James Purtill
Police have said they are becoming increasingly concerned for missing 47-year-old James Purtill.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 20th Sep 2023, 10:50 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
He has links to Dungiven and Limavady and could be in any part of the city or Waterside, the PSNI said.
James is described as 47 years old, bald and with a dark goatee beard.
"Unfortunately we don't know what he was wearing, however James is known to use crutches. Should you have seen James, or can assist Police to locate him, then please call 101 quoting serial number 983 of the 17/09/23,” police said.