Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for welfare of missing Gareth Morrin
Police in Derry say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing person Gareth Morrin.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 17th Aug 2023, 13:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 13:13 BST
Gareth, aged 35, was last seen at around 2am today, Thursday, August 17, in Derry city centre.
He is around 5ft 7in tall with short dark hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, white trainers and a black hat with red writing.
If you know of Gareth’s whereabouts, or have any information please call police on 101, quoting reference number 217 of 17/08/23.