Police increasingly concerned for welfare of missing person Patrick McColgan
Police are increasingly concerned for the welfare of 33-year old Patrick McColgan.
Mr. McColgan was last seen in the Altiskane area of Strabane at approximately 8.30pm on Sunday.
Patrick is described as 5ft 11 inches tall and of medium build with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing green tracksuit bottoms.
Police appeal to anyone who believes they have seen Patrick, to call them. Police would also ask homeowners and farmers and landowners to check sheds, outbuildings or shelters.
Call police on 101 quoting CW1599 of 17/12/23.