Police respond to 2,143 emergencies in one month with hundreds of call-outs welfare related

The PSNI confirmed its officers in Derry City & Strabane responded to 2,143 calls in the month of September; that’s an average of 71 calls each day across the District.

Superintendent Michael O ’Loan said: “Response policing is a challenging and busy job in which our officers strive to keep communities safe and assist vulnerable people in times of personal crisis.

“Of the calls officers responded to in September, 168 required an emergency response.

“372 were in relation to welfare concerns for people across the District. Additionally, 127 of the total calls responded to were domestic-related.

“During the month, officers made 218 arrests, including 25 in relation to driving while unit through drugs or alcohol. 16 of these people arrested for these offences were charged to appear before Court. September also saw 16 arrests made for drug-related crime.”

Supt. O’Loan said hundreds of people were prosecuted or handed cautions throughout the course of the month. He encouraged people never to hesitate if they require police assistance.

"In total, 211 criminal justice outcomes were secured, including 136 people charged to Court, while 37 summons’, one Juvenile Caution, and 37 Community Resolution Notices were issued.

