Police say it is 'ironic' that 'eejits' burned out car beside anti-joyriding mural

The selection by 'eejits' of a local shop decorated with an anti-joyriding mural as the location for a spate of car crime in the early hours of Tuesday has been branded 'ironic' by police.

The local community in Galliagh were plagued through the early hours of yesterday morning by joyriders who drove a dark-coloured car dangerously around the estate before torching it near the shops on the Fairview Road.

The burned out car beside the local shop.

The PSNI in Derry have said it's ironic that the culprits, who they do not believe are from the area, burned the car out next to a mural that was created by local young people who were trying to express a positive anti-joyriding message.

They also said that they do not believe the car was stolen and have asked people to use their discretion when selling vehicles.

"The irony is not lost on Ballyarnett Neighbourhood Team that this car was crashed and burnt out next to a mural done by local young people expressing a hope for a future without these exact incidents," the force said.

"I’ve a couple of points to make. Firstly, given the known pattern of driving it looks likely the person driving this car was not even from Galliagh. Not dumping in their own area.

"Secondly, this vehicle was not stolen. These eejits buy cars to drive dangerously and burn out. Think of who you sell your cars to.

"Thirdly, someone knows who is responsible for this - let us know."