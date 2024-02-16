News you can trust since 1772

Police say they are investigating an un-notified procession in Derry

Police in Derry say they have commenced an investigation into a reported un-notified procession that took place in the city centre on Wednesday, February 14.
Derry City & Strabane Area Commander, Chief Superintendent Gillian Kearney, in a statement, outlined: “At around 6.30pm, following a planned vigil held in The Diamond, participants made their way onto the road, onto Shipquay Street.

"As this happened, police immediately issued verbal warnings to make participants aware they would be taking part in an un-notified procession/parade. Participants continued and made their way to Guildhall Square.

Organisers are required to give formal notification of their intentions to hold a parade/procession, and submit the appropriate documentation to The Parades Commission.

"This ensures their parade/procession is legal and lawful, and any determinations set out by the Parades Commission must be adhered to.

“In respect of the procession on Wednesday evening, the required documentation was not submitted. An investigation is underway.

