10,700 people providing unpaid care in Donegal including 139 children, says Pringle

Six per cent of the population of Donegal – some 10,700 people – are providing unpaid care regularly, local TD Thomas Pringle has said.

The Independent TD said over a hundred children were unpaid carers in the county and pointed to the overrepresentation of women in comparison with men.

“In Donegal, there are almost 10,700 unpaid carers, which is 6% of the population of the county. There are 139 carers under 15 years of age providing regular unpaid care in the county and 60 per cent of all carers in Donegal are female, in line with the national figure.

"This shows that females are disproportionately affected by this Government's decision to keep the means test. Shamefully, the period between 2016 and 2022 saw some significant increases in the hours of unpaid care provided.

"The number of carers in Donegal providing 43 or more hours of unpaid help each week almost doubled, from 1,688 in 2016 to 3,324 in 2022. It is clear that this Government has made things worse for carers,” Deputy Pringle remarked in the Dáil this week.

The Sligo-Leitrim Independent TD Marian Harkin pointed to the huge unrecognised economic contribution unpaid carers are making.

"In County Donegal, family carers save the State approximately €600 million every year. What we are asking for today is reasonable and proportionate. As I said, the next government has to commit to it,” she said, speaking during a debate on a motion tabled by Sinn Féin TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire that called for improved state support for carers.