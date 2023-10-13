14% living with parents in Donegal yet landlords opting to short-let as Airbnbs and holiday rentals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Independent Deputy Thomas Pringle made the observation in the Dáil.

He said: “Regarding rental shortages, in Donegal, 21 per cent of families are renting and 14 per cent of adults are living with their parents. There is no shortage of properties in Donegal; the properties exist, but they are being used for Airbnb and holiday rentals.

"We need to incentivise landlords to switch existing short-term letting to long-term. That is important and will become even more important as the mica redress gets under way and people need somewhere to live while their houses are being repaired.”

