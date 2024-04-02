1,454 housing stock properties listed as vacant in Derry/Strabane – up 12% in five years

The number of housing stock properties recorded as vacant within the rating system in Derry and Strabane rose by 12 per cent over the past five years, it's emerged.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 12:56 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2024, 12:56 BST
Finance Minister Caoimhe Archibald revealed that the number of vacant properties in the district stood at 1,454 in April 2023 when quizzed by SDLP MLA Sinéad McLaughlin at Stormont.

That's up by 12 per cent or 157 properties from a figure of 1,297 in April 2019.

The figures were released in response to a Written Assembly Question.

