15 photographs from Jeremy Corbyn and Len McCluskey’s ‘Poetry for the Many’ reading in new Peacemakers Museum in Derry’s Bogside

By Kevin Mullan
Published 5th Aug 2024, 11:08 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2024, 11:08 BST
Jeremy Corbyn visited Derry on Sunday for a special poetry reading event as part of his 'Poetry For The Many' Tour of Ireland.

The Gasyard was packed as the independent Islington North MP and the former General Secretary of Unite the Union read from ‘Poetry for the Many’, a compendium of verse, which they edited and published last year.

The event has been organised by the Peace and Justice Project, an organisation set up by Mr. Corbyn in 2021 to ‘work with labour and social movements and provide platforms to those campaigning towards a future that works for the many, not the few’.

Len McCluskey, Maeve McLaughlin and Jeremy Corbyn at the Gasyard on Sunday

1. Len McCluskey, Maeve McLaughlin and Jeremy Corbyn at the Gasyard on Sunday

Len McCluskey, Maeve McLaughlin and Jeremy Corbyn at the Gasyard on Sunday Photo: Aidan Nelis

Among the large attendance at Jeremy Corbyn and Len McCluskey's poetry reading in the new Peacemakers Museum in Derry’s Bogside on Sunday.

2. Among the large attendance at Jeremy Corbyn and Len McCluskey's poetry reading in the new Peacemakers Museum in Derry’s Bogside on Sunday.

Among the large attendance at Jeremy Corbyn and Len McCluskey's poetry reading in the new Peacemakers Museum in Derry’s Bogside on Sunday. Photo: Aidan Nelis

Len McCluskey arrives at the Gasyard on Sunday

3. Len McCluskey arrives at the Gasyard on Sunday

Len McCluskey arrives at the Gasyard on Sunday Photo: Aidan Nelis

Len McCluskey and Jeremy Corbyn at the Gasyard on Sunday

4. Len McCluskey and Jeremy Corbyn at the Gasyard on Sunday

Len McCluskey and Jeremy Corbyn at the Gasyard on Sunday Photo: Aidan Nelis

