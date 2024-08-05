The Gasyard was packed as the independent Islington North MP and the former General Secretary of Unite the Union read from ‘Poetry for the Many’, a compendium of verse, which they edited and published last year.
The event has been organised by the Peace and Justice Project, an organisation set up by Mr. Corbyn in 2021 to ‘work with labour and social movements and provide platforms to those campaigning towards a future that works for the many, not the few’.
1. Len McCluskey, Maeve McLaughlin and Jeremy Corbyn at the Gasyard on Sunday
Len McCluskey, Maeve McLaughlin and Jeremy Corbyn at the Gasyard on Sunday Photo: Aidan Nelis
2. Among the large attendance at Jeremy Corbyn and Len McCluskey's poetry reading in the new Peacemakers Museum in Derry’s Bogside on Sunday.
Among the large attendance at Jeremy Corbyn and Len McCluskey's poetry reading in the new Peacemakers Museum in Derry’s Bogside on Sunday. Photo: Aidan Nelis
3. Len McCluskey arrives at the Gasyard on Sunday
Len McCluskey arrives at the Gasyard on Sunday Photo: Aidan Nelis
4. Len McCluskey and Jeremy Corbyn at the Gasyard on Sunday
Len McCluskey and Jeremy Corbyn at the Gasyard on Sunday Photo: Aidan Nelis
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.