The Gasyard was packed as the independent Islington North MP and the former General Secretary of Unite the Union read from ‘Poetry for the Many’, a compendium of verse, which they edited and published last year.

The event has been organised by the Peace and Justice Project, an organisation set up by Mr. Corbyn in 2021 to ‘work with labour and social movements and provide platforms to those campaigning towards a future that works for the many, not the few’.