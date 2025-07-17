16-year-olds to vote in Derry council, Stormont and Westminster elections with changes in time for 2029 General Election at latest

Sixteen year olds are to be given the right to vote in all elections as part of what the British Government has described as ‘seismic changes to modernise UK democracy’.

Deputy Prime Minister, Angela Rayner confirmed on Thursday the government will bring forward an elections bill to extend the franchise in time for the next Westminster election which is due to take place by August 2029.

She said: “For too long public trust in our democracy has been damaged and faith in our institutions has been allowed to decline.

“We are taking action to break down barriers to participation that will ensure more people have the opportunity to engage in UK democracy, supporting our Plan for Change, and delivering on our manifesto commitment to give sixteen year olds the right to vote.

Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, Angela Rayner. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

“We cannot take our democracy for granted, and by protecting our elections from abuse and boosting participation we will strengthen the foundations of our society for the future.”

Minister for Democracy, Rushanara Ali, said: “We are modernising our democracy, so that it is fit for the 21st century. By delivering our manifesto commitment to extend the vote to 16 and 17 year olds, we are taking a generational step forward in restoring public trust and boosting engagement in UK democracy, supporting our Plan for Change.

“By reinforcing safeguards against foreign interference, we will strengthen our democratic institutions and protect them for future generations.”

The changes – once introduced – will also apply to elections to the Stormont Assembly and Derry City & Strabane District Council.

The next Stormont and Council elections are due to take place in 2027.

Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy has welcomed the extension of the right to vote to 16 and 17-year-olds.

“Empowering young people with the vote encourages a lifetime of political engagement,” she said.

“This is a welcome step forward in strengthening democracy.

“With two elections scheduled in the north in 2027, the focus now must be on ensuring 16 and 17-year-olds can take part.

“It would be a disservice to democracy if this legislation is not in place by then, and it would send entirely the wrong message to future voters.

“Sinn Féin will be pressing the British government to ensure young people can vote in the 2027 Assembly and Council elections,” added Councillor Duffy.

A new policy paper outlining the proposals ‘Restoring trust in our democracy: Our strategy for modern and secure elections’ advises: “The government is committed to delivering for people across the United Kingdom, working across the breadth and depth of government to ensure every part of the country is heard, whilst respecting the history and differences in the systems for Great Britain and Northern Ireland.”

Voter ID will also be extended to include bank cards to help more people exercise their democratic right.

To deliver the changes, the British Government says ti will bring forward an elections bill to put in place the legislation required for the reforms.

A subsequent programme of secondary legislation will set out the detail for implementation.