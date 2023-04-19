17 photographs of Bill Clinton’s visit to Derry

The 42nd President of the United States Bill Clinton was back in Derry – ‘a city I love so much’ – this week to honour John and Pat Hume and celebrate the Good Friday Agreement.
Following a key note address at a ‘Make Hope and History Rhyme’ event organised by the John and Pat Hume Foundation in the Guildhall, he greeted the public in Guildhall Square and stopped for a pint in the Taphouse.
Here’s a selection of photographs from the event.
Bill Clinton waves to the public in Guildhall Street Photo: Tom Heaney
Bill Clinton is greeted by Colum Eastwood. Photo: Tom Heaney
Bill Clinton: Mayor Duffy, I thank you for welcoming me back to a city I love and this Guildhall which I love so much. Photo: Tom Heaney
Bill Clinton delivering his key note address at the ‘Making Hope and History Rhyme’ event organised by the John and Pat Hume Foundation. Photo: Tom Heaney