21 candidates declared for nine Inishowen council seats in local election

Twenty-one candidates will be vying for nine Inishowen seats on Donegal County Council in the forthcoming local elections.

Voters will go to the polls on June 7, with 91 candidates in total across Donegal as a whole.

The closing date for nomination papers was on May 18 and there are 21 candidates from Sinn Fein, Fianna Fail, Fine Gael, the Irish People, the Green Party, Aontu and those who are non-party seeking election in Inishowen.

Inishowen is split into two electoral areas – North Inishowen (Carndonagh) and South Inishowen (Buncrana).

The local elections in the South will take place on June 7.

Sinn Fein has the highest number of candidates – five – with three in South Inishowen and two in North. Fianna Fail has one candidate each in both LEAs, as has the 100% Redress Party, The Irish People, Fine Gael and the Green Party.

There is one Non-Party candidate in North Inishowen and two in South Inishowen. One Aontú candidate is running in South Inishowen and one Labour Party candidate is running in North.

There are four seats on the council for North Inishowen and the current sitting councillors are Colr Albert Doherty, Sinn Fein; Colr Martin McDermott, Fianna Fail; Colr Martin Farren, Labour and Colr Johnny McGuinness, Fine Gael.

All are hoping to retain their seats and are running in the election, but five other candidates have also declared their intention to run in the LEA.

They are: Toni Devine, Sinn Fein; Ali Farren, 100% Redress Party; Donal McKinney, The Irish People; Paul Barry McKinney, Non-Party and Michael White, Green Party.

There are five seats to be filled in South Inishowen. The sitting councillors there are Colr Paul Canning, Fianna Fail, Colr Terry Crossan, Sinn Fein, Colr Rena Donaghey, Fianna Fail, Colr Nicholas Crossan, Non-Party and Colr Jack Murray, Sinn Fein.

Both Colrs Donaghey and Crossan have confirmed they will not seek re-election this year. Colrs Murray, Canning and Crossan are to run again and there are a further nine candidates.

They are: Joy Beard, 100% Redress Party; Fionán Bradley, Fianna Fail; Jason Le Masurier, Green Party, Eamon McGee, Non-Party; Niamh McGuinness, Sinn Fein; Peter McLaughlin, Fine Gael, Kim McMenamin, The Irish People, Adrian McMyler, Non-Party, Liam Mulligan, Aontú.