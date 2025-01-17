34 CCTV cameras will monitor Ebrington when security guards leave in April

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thirty-four CCTV cameras will be used to monitor Ebrington Square once security guards are removed from the former parade ground in April, the Executive Office has confirmed.

The TEO has said permanent security was only ever intended to be kept in place while the former military barracks was under construction and machinery was on site.

SDLP MLA Sinéad McLaughlin, however, wants security guards there all the time.

“It is deeply worrying that the Executive Office have taken this decision to remove security from Ebrington Square,” she said.

The Foyle MLA referred to reports of a recent arranged gathering of young people on December 30.

“I am concerned that the recent violence, which has largely involved young people, has been deemed to be sectarian in nature. We cannot allow our young people to get caught up in this and risk harming themselves or others and putting their futures at risk.

"The community in the surrounding area cannot be made to feel intimidated and unable to use this shared space.

“It is hard to understand why the Executive Office has taken the decision to remove security and replace it with CCTV cameras. Having robust security measures in place is the only appropriate way to secure this site,” said Mrs. McLaughlin.

In response a TEO spokesperson said: “Guard security was put in place at Ebrington when the site was largely vacant, under development and as large amounts of equipment and machinery were on site. In January 2024, the guard presence was reduced from 24hr to 12hr, 7pm to 7am only.

“Today, Ebrington is thriving and much like the city centre, is a hub of activity with a wide range of both day and night-time businesses, many having their own security provision in place. The Department meets site businesses regularly and tenants are aware of the new arrangements.

“From April 2025, and in line with the city centre, Ebrington public space will continue to be monitored 24 hours a day via 34 CCTV cameras. This is an existing network which has been in place for 10 years.

“The Department remains committed to ensuring Ebrington continues to be a safe and shared space for everyone to enjoy and further integration and alignment with the city centre will ensure Ebrington continues to play its part in the future of the city."