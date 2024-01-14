News you can trust since 1772
Thousands of protesters take part in a march and rally, in Derry on Saturday afternoon, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Photo: George SweeneyThousands of protesters take part in a march and rally, in Derry on Saturday afternoon, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Photo: George Sweeney
Thousands of protesters take part in a march and rally, in Derry on Saturday afternoon, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Photo: George Sweeney

37 pictures as thousands turn out in Derry calling for end to war on Gaza

Thousands of people have marched in Derry in protest at the ongoing violence being inflicted on people in Palestine.
By George Sweeney
Published 14th Jan 2024, 10:21 GMT
Updated 14th Jan 2024, 10:56 GMT

The march on Saturday along the original Civil Rights march route from the train station to the city centre, was followed by a rally at Guildhall Square.

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

Protestors placed dolls in pillowcases, symbolising the thousands of Palestinian children recently killed in Gaza, at Guildhall steps on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Catherine Hutton, Derry IPSC , speaking at the march and rally on Saturday afternoon, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Photo: George Sweeney

Sean Dolan’s GAC club members take part in a march and rally, in Derry on Saturday afternoon, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Photo: George Sweeney

Protestors carry flags and placards during a rally in Guildhall Square, on Saturday afternoon, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Photo: George Sweeney

