Thousands of people have marched in Derry in protest at the ongoing violence being inflicted on people in Palestine.
The march on Saturday along the original Civil Rights march route from the train station to the city centre, was followed by a rally at Guildhall Square.
Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.
1. Protestors placed dolls in pillowcases, symbolising the thousands of Palestinian children recently killed in Gaza, at Guildhall steps on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney
2. Catherine Hutton, Derry IPSC , speaking at the march and rally on Saturday afternoon, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Photo: George Sweeney
3. Sean Dolan’s GAC club members take part in a march and rally, in Derry on Saturday afternoon, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Photo: George Sweeney
4. Protestors carry flags and placards during a rally in Guildhall Square, on Saturday afternoon, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Photo: George Sweeney
