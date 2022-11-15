37 pictures out and about with busy Derry & Strabane Mayor Sandra Duffy

It’s been a busy November for Mayor of Derry & Strabane Sandra Duffy as she attended numerous events across the north west.
From welcoming home the FAI Cup winners Derry City FC to helping promote other sporting activities and events, the Mayor has been very active in the community over recent times.
1. The Mayor Councillor Sandra Duffy pictured with Andrea O’Hagan and her Guide Dog Becky and Mark Quinn, Guide Dogs Marketing Manager as she helped promote Guide Dog Awareness and encourage people to open doors for assistance dogs. Picture Martin McKeown. 14.11.22
2. The Mayor Councillor Sandra Duffy pictured with Andrea O’Hagan and her Guide Dog Becky and Mark Quinn, Guide Dogs Marketing Manager as she helped promote Guide Dog Awareness and encourage people to open doors for assistance dogs. Picture Martin McKeown. 14.11.22
3. The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy pictured with some of the members from the Stage Beyond Theatre Company at the Millennium Forum on Monday last and some of the awards the group have picked up this year.
4. The Mayor is presented with a puppet of herself by the Stage Beyond Theatre Company during a visit to the group at the Millennium Forum on Monday morning.
