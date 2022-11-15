37 pictures out and about with busy Derry & Strabane Mayor Sandra Duffy

3. The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy pictured with some of the members from the Stage Beyond Theatre Company at the Millennium Forum on Monday last and some of the awards the group have picked up this year.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy pictured with some of the members from the Stage Beyond Theatre Company at the Millennium Forum on Monday last and some of the awards the group have picked up this year.

Photo: none