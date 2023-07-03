45% in the North foresee United Ireland in European Union within ten years

In a poll for the European Movement Ireland, Amárach Research asked people if they thought there will be United Ireland in the EU within the next ten years.

Forty-five per cent of people said yes, 39 per cent said no, and 16 per cent said they didn’t know.

By comparison only 24 per cent of people in the South said they believed a United Ireland was possible within a decade. Fifty-eight per cent said no with 18 per cent unsure.

Noelle O Connell, CEO of European Movement Ireland said: “What’s surprising is the large jump of people in Ireland (ROI) in one year – up from 43 per cent to 58 per cent – who don’t believe there will be a United Ireland in the next ten years.

"This is particularly noteworthy as the responses on this issue remained relatively constant over three years, with about one third of people in Ireland saying they believed there would be a United Ireland in the EU.”

The poll found more people in Connacht/Ulster and Munster believe a United Ireland within the EU possible within a decade.

