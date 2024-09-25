5,300 housing units in Derry/Strabane won’t proceed without sewerage investment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Over 5,000 housing units in the pre-planning enquiry process in Derry & Strabane will not be able to connect to the sewerage system without upgrade works.

Dr. Gary Curran, Director of Engineering & Sustainability, at NI Water advised Foyle MLA Mark H. Durkan of 19,000 properties across the North that will be unable to proceed without NI Water investment - 5,300 were in Derry & Strabane, the highest total in any area.

"To enable connection NI Water must make investment to upgrade pumps, replace sewer mains or increase capacity at a treatment works to accommodate these developments.

"If a fully funded PC21 investment plan had proceeded connections would have been limited to 4,500 of these 19,000,” wrote Mr. Curran, providing the Foyle MLA with an update after a recent briefing of the Stormont Infrastructure Committee.

Mr. Curran confirmed NI Water had ‘separately been able to advise developers of approaching 18,000 additional properties that can connect if the developer self-funds action to offset storm (rain) water entering the wastewater system’.

In total 2,400 of these were located in Derry & Strabane.

"This requires the developer to find existing sources of incoming storm water that can be diverted from other local properties; for example, the piping of storm water from a nearby carpark to a local storm drain or water course. They must pay for the necessary work. The opportunity for storm water offsetting is reducing,” wrote Mr. Curran.

Mr. Durkan is seeking clarity from the Infrastructure Minister around proposals that housing developers could be asked to fund water infrastructure upgrades.

Following a briefing session from Minister O’Dowd at the Infrastructure Committee on Wednesday, he said: “The Minister’s suggestions for developers to contribute additional monies towards water infrastructure upgrades could increase costs on housing and reduce the number of homes that can be built.

"That will impact not just on social housing development but will push up costs for those buying homes and housing shortages will increase rent in the private rented sector. It will cost everyone.

"It would appear these proposals haven’t really been thought through. Failure to invest in or address this issue will drive developers away from NI to pursue projects in regions where such obstacles are far less burdensome. As a result, areas in greatest housing need, like Derry will be hit hardest.”