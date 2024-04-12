55% hike in complaints about flags on street lights with 107 reports last year

The number of complaints about flags flying from street lights spiked by 55 per cent last year, the Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has confirmed.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 12th Apr 2024, 13:30 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2024, 13:33 BST
Mr. O’Dowd said only a small number of banners were removed by the department because they presented a danger to road traffic.

“The number of reports about flags attached to its street lighting columns received by my Department was 69 in 2022 and 107 in 2023.

“With the exception of a few banners which presented danger to road users, my Department did not remove any flags from its street lighting columns during this time,” he declared.

A Union flag on a lamp post.A Union flag on a lamp post.
The minister said ‘finding a sustainable solution to the ongoing problem of illegally erected flags and emblems requires leadership and a united approach’.

"I can assure you that I am committed to working with Executive colleagues and all stakeholders to deal with this issue comprehensively,” Mr. O’Dowd stated in response to an Assembly Question.

