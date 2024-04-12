55% hike in complaints about flags on street lights with 107 reports last year
Mr. O’Dowd said only a small number of banners were removed by the department because they presented a danger to road traffic.
“The number of reports about flags attached to its street lighting columns received by my Department was 69 in 2022 and 107 in 2023.
“With the exception of a few banners which presented danger to road users, my Department did not remove any flags from its street lighting columns during this time,” he declared.
The minister said ‘finding a sustainable solution to the ongoing problem of illegally erected flags and emblems requires leadership and a united approach’.
"I can assure you that I am committed to working with Executive colleagues and all stakeholders to deal with this issue comprehensively,” Mr. O’Dowd stated in response to an Assembly Question.
