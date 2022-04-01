602 empty businesses a ‘blight’ on high street; 16% of commercial units empty

Details of the vacancy rate released by Mr. Murphy in response to a query from West Tyrone Assembly candidate Daniel McCrossan show 602 out of 3,774 non-domestic properties in Foyle are lying empty - giving a vacancy rate of 16 per cent.

The rate of vacant businesses is even higher in West Tyrone (696 our of 4,03 properties; 17.2 per cent) while across the north as a whole 12,634 our of 74,910 non-domestic properties are unoccupied, giving an average vacancy rate of 16.9 per cent.

Last week Mr. Murphy described vacant shops, offices and other businesses as a ‘blight on the appearance of high streets’ in the north.

At present a 100 per cent rates holiday implemented by Mr. Murphy to assist businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic and associated lockdown remains in place.

However, this is due to end at the end of June.

The legislation which takes effect from May 1 will introduce a tax concession of a 50% empty property relief or vacant rating charge for new occupiers for a period of two years. Mr. Murphy said the aim of the measure is to build a ‘solid platform for new high street occupation in the longer term, following the damage caused by the pandemic’.