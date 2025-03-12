63 great pictures from the Advancing Race Equality Awards in Derry's Ebrington Hotel

Photos by Mark Hamill Photography.
1. Awards 7.jpg
Chief Executive of Derry City and Strabane District Council, John Kelpie and Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr presenting Patricia Byrne, co-founder of Sole Purpose Productions, with her Lifetime Achievement Award. Photo: Mark Hamill Photography
2. Awards 2.jpg
Ulster University Professor Duncan Morrow with representatives of St Eugene’s Primary, Derry, named this year’s Anti-Racism School of the Year. Photo: Mark Hamill Photography
3. Awards 6.jpg
Left, Chaudhary Hamza Riaz, presenting this year’s Young Leader prizes to winner Daniel Sanusi and runners-up Frank Nwanonenyi and Inioluwa Olaosebikan. Photo: Mark Hamill Photography
4. Awards 11.jpg
North West Regional College tutor Bronagh Fikri who was named Anti-Racism Teacher of the Year. Photo: Mark Hamill Photography