63 great pictures from the Advancing Race Equality Awards in Derry's Ebrington Hotel

By Brendan McDaid
Published 12th Mar 2025, 11:45 BST
Over 250 people gathered in The Ebrington Hotel in Derry recently for the fourth annual North West Migrants Forum’s Advancing Race Equality Awards, which were established to celebrate the efforts of individuals and grassroots community groups working to tackle racism and break down barriers.

Photos by Mark Hamill Photography.

Chief Executive of Derry City and Strabane District Council, John Kelpie and Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr presenting Patricia Byrne, co-founder of Sole Purpose Productions, with her Lifetime Achievement Award.

1. Awards 7.jpg

Chief Executive of Derry City and Strabane District Council, John Kelpie and Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr presenting Patricia Byrne, co-founder of Sole Purpose Productions, with her Lifetime Achievement Award. Photo: Mark Hamill Photography

Photo Sales
Ulster University Professor Duncan Morrow with representatives of St Eugene’s Primary, Derry, named this year’s Anti-Racism School of the Year.

2. Awards 2.jpg

Ulster University Professor Duncan Morrow with representatives of St Eugene’s Primary, Derry, named this year’s Anti-Racism School of the Year. Photo: Mark Hamill Photography

Photo Sales
Left, Chaudhary Hamza Riaz, presenting this year’s Young Leader prizes to winner Daniel Sanusi and runners-up Frank Nwanonenyi and Inioluwa Olaosebikan.

3. Awards 6.jpg

Left, Chaudhary Hamza Riaz, presenting this year’s Young Leader prizes to winner Daniel Sanusi and runners-up Frank Nwanonenyi and Inioluwa Olaosebikan. Photo: Mark Hamill Photography

Photo Sales
North West Regional College tutor Bronagh Fikri who was named Anti-Racism Teacher of the Year.

4. Awards 11.jpg

North West Regional College tutor Bronagh Fikri who was named Anti-Racism Teacher of the Year. Photo: Mark Hamill Photography

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 14
Next Page
Related topics:DerryNorth West Migrants Forum
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice