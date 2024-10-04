65% hike in Donegal house prices since start of pandemic, says Pringle
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Thomas Pringle made the remarks in the Dáil in response to the budget.
“This document does nothing to actively address the worst housing and homelessness crisis in the history of the State. We have recorded more than 14,000 homeless people in the country.
"The Simon Communities of Ireland, in its recent report entitled Hidden Homelessness, revealed that hidden homelessness impacts a further 30,000 across the island of Ireland,” he said.
Deputy Pringle added: "House prices will only continue to rise. In Donegal, prices in the third quarter of 2024 were 12% higher than a year previously. The average price of a home in Donegal is now 65 per cent above the level of that at the start of the Covid 19 pandemic.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.