News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Bill Clinton greeting members of the public during his visit to Derry.Bill Clinton greeting members of the public during his visit to Derry.
Bill Clinton greeting members of the public during his visit to Derry.

85 photographs of Bill Clinton’s visit to Derry

The 42nd President of the United States Bill Clinton was back in Derry – ‘a city I love so much’ – this week to honour John and Pat Hume and celebrate the Good Friday Agreement.

By Kevin Mullan
Published 19th Apr 2023, 12:27 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 13:02 BST

Following a key note address at a ‘Make Hope and History Rhyme’ event organised by the John and Pat Hume Foundation in the Guildhall, he greeted the public in Guildhall Square and stopped for a pint in the Taphouse.

Here’s a selection of photographs from the event.

Bill Clinton: Thank you for welcoming me back to a city I love

RETRO PHOTO SPECIAL... Bill Clinton visits Derry

Bill Clinton waves to the public in Guildhall Street

1. Bill Clinton waves to the public in Guildhall Street

Bill Clinton waves to the public in Guildhall Street Photo: Tom Heaney

Photo Sales
Bill Clinton is greeted by Colum Eastwood.

2. Bill Clinton is greeted by Colum Eastwood.

Bill Clinton is greeted by Colum Eastwood. Photo: Tom Heaney

Photo Sales
Bill Clinton: Mayor Duffy, I thank you for welcoming me back to a city I love and this Guildhall which I love so much.

3. Bill Clinton: Mayor Duffy, I thank you for welcoming me back to a city I love and this Guildhall which I love so much.

Bill Clinton: Mayor Duffy, I thank you for welcoming me back to a city I love and this Guildhall which I love so much. Photo: Tom Heaney

Photo Sales
Bill Clinton delivering his key note address at the ‘Making Hope and History Rhyme’ event organised by the John and Pat Hume Foundation.

4. Bill Clinton delivering his key note address at the ‘Making Hope and History Rhyme’ event organised by the John and Pat Hume Foundation.

Bill Clinton delivering his key note address at the ‘Making Hope and History Rhyme’ event organised by the John and Pat Hume Foundation. Photo: Tom Heaney

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 20
Related topics:Derry