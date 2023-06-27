Republicans gathered at monuments throughout the city for the annual Volunteers Sunday commemorations in Derry at the weekend which culminated with the laying of wreaths at the republican plot in the City Cemetery.
The main speaker at the Derry Graves Association commemorations was South Armagh republican Sean Hughes.
Here is a selection of photographs from the weekend.
1. Wreaths are laid at the republican plot on Derry Volunteers Sunday.
Wreaths are laid at the republican plot on Derry Volunteers Sunday. Photo: Supplied
2. Young republicans with wreaths and a portrait of Margaret McAnaney (18), a member of Cumann na mBan, who died at Burnfoot in Co. Donegal on May 31, 1922, following the accidental discharge of a weapon.
Young republicans with wreaths and a portrait of Margaret McAnaney (18), a member of Cumann na mBan, who died at Burnfoot in Co. Donegal on May 31, 1922, following the accidental discharge of a weapon. Photo: Supplied
3. South Armagh republican Sean Hughes speaking at the republican plot on Sunday.
South Armagh republican Sean Hughes speaking at the republican plot on Sunday. Photo: Supplied
4. Family members carry portraits of republicans killed in the conflict during the Derry Volunteers Sunday commemorations.
Family members carry portraits of republicans killed in the conflict during the Derry Volunteers Sunday commemorations. Photo: Supplied