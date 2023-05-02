News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

A5: ‘We Must Act’ – Derry & Strabane Alliance candidate

The tragic loss of three members of a family on the A5 has brought into perspective how much we need progress on this road, A Derry Alliance Council candidate has said.

By Brendan McDaid
Published 2nd May 2023, 12:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 12:39 BST

Calling for the road upgrade to be prioritised, Waterside candidate Philip McKinney said: “For me its not the financial costs, its keeping our road users safe.

“We must do our best to keep our roads safe, so that other families and communities do not have to go through what the people of Strabane and Newtownstewart are going through.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Let’s work together as a community and make the road improvements happen.”

Alliance candidate Philip McKinney. DER2313GS – 28Alliance candidate Philip McKinney. DER2313GS – 28
Alliance candidate Philip McKinney. DER2313GS – 28
Most Popular

A vigil was held last week in Strabane in memory of the victims of the road tragedy in Aughnacloy, Dan McKane, his sister Christine McKane and their aunt Julie McSorley. The family were travelling from England when the fatal collision happened.

Mr McKinney said: “May I offer my sincere condolences to the families and friends of Ms McKane, Mr McKane and Ms McSorely.”

Related topics:StrabaneNewtownstewart