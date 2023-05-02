A5: ‘We Must Act’ – Derry & Strabane Alliance candidate
The tragic loss of three members of a family on the A5 has brought into perspective how much we need progress on this road, A Derry Alliance Council candidate has said.
Calling for the road upgrade to be prioritised, Waterside candidate Philip McKinney said: “For me its not the financial costs, its keeping our road users safe.
“We must do our best to keep our roads safe, so that other families and communities do not have to go through what the people of Strabane and Newtownstewart are going through.
“Let’s work together as a community and make the road improvements happen.”
A vigil was held last week in Strabane in memory of the victims of the road tragedy in Aughnacloy, Dan McKane, his sister Christine McKane and their aunt Julie McSorley. The family were travelling from England when the fatal collision happened.
Mr McKinney said: “May I offer my sincere condolences to the families and friends of Ms McKane, Mr McKane and Ms McSorely.”