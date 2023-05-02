Calling for the road upgrade to be prioritised, Waterside candidate Philip McKinney said: “For me its not the financial costs, its keeping our road users safe.

“We must do our best to keep our roads safe, so that other families and communities do not have to go through what the people of Strabane and Newtownstewart are going through.

“Let’s work together as a community and make the road improvements happen.”

Alliance candidate Philip McKinney. DER2313GS – 28

A vigil was held last week in Strabane in memory of the victims of the road tragedy in Aughnacloy, Dan McKane, his sister Christine McKane and their aunt Julie McSorley. The family were travelling from England when the fatal collision happened.