The abuse of shop workers over the busy Christmas period is inexcusable and must be met with a zero tolerance approach, a local councillor has said.

Sinn Féin Councillor Aisling Hutton

Sinn Féin Councillor Aisling Hutton said: “For many the Christmas period is an enjoyable and uplifting time, however, it can also be a stressful time.

“This is especially true for retail workers in our city, for whom this is their busiest period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The stress that shoppers experience is incomparable to the stress retail workers experience during this period, and it is inexcusable for any shopper to take their frustrations out on a shop worker.

“Unfortunately for many workers in the retail sector, this is exactly what happens during the Christmas season."

Colr. Hutton described the level of abuse, physical and verbal, directed towards retail workers as ‘concerning’.