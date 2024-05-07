Affordability of Derry City Deal projects ‘constantly kept under review’

Economy Minister Conor Murphy has said the affordability of the Derry City Deal projects is constantly kept under review.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 7th May 2024, 15:36 BST
Updated 7th May 2024, 15:37 BST
“My Department continues to work with Derry City and Strabane District Council and its partners to drive delivery of the City Deal. Affordability of all the approved projects is constantly kept under review,” he told Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin.

Mrs. McLaughlin asked the minister if additional funding recently announced by the Council and its project partners would be enough to ensure the ‘City Deal is delivered in full, as originally envisaged’.

Back in March it was announced that funding for the projects had been increased from £250m to approximately £300m.

An artist's impression of a proposed gallery in the DNA Museum.
An artist's impression of a proposed gallery in the DNA Museum.

The City Deal projects include the £65m City Deal Central Riverfront/Strand Road and Walled City/Ebrington project; Centre of Innovation in data analytics, advanced manufacturing & robotics (£39m), the Smart Digital project (£15m), DNA Museum (£12.7m) and School of Medicine (£50m), as well as over £100m for the regeneration of Strabane.

