Affordability of Derry City Deal projects ‘constantly kept under review’

“My Department continues to work with Derry City and Strabane District Council and its partners to drive delivery of the City Deal. Affordability of all the approved projects is constantly kept under review,” he told Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin.

Mrs. McLaughlin asked the minister if additional funding recently announced by the Council and its project partners would be enough to ensure the ‘City Deal is delivered in full, as originally envisaged’.

Back in March it was announced that funding for the projects had been increased from £250m to approximately £300m.

An artist's impression of a proposed gallery in the DNA Museum.