Ali Farren to stand for 100% Redress Party in local elections
He is the party’s second confirmed candidate.
Mr. Farren, who is the party’s Public Relations Officer, will be contesting the Carndonagh seat.
“As a proud Inishowen man born and bred, community centre manager and a tourism business owner, I’ve long been a campaigner for local issues and a vocal champion for all that the region has to offer.
“Having experienced first hand how the mainstream parties have failed the victims of the defective concrete block crisis, I helped form the 100%Redress Party in late 2023, along with other equally concerned and public service minded members of the community.
“The crisis has affected the entire community of North Inishowen – directly and indirectly - and the 100% Redress Party is seeking a mandate to speak on everyone’s behalf,” he said.
He said it is the party’s aim to ensure that the people of North Inishowen can ‘overcome this crisis and that our communities thrive and are sustainable for many generations to come’.
"We will fight to build new homes, keep schools open, attract investment and create jobs. Continuing to vote for the same political parties whose representatives have failed to recognise that Inishowen is one of the most disadvantages areas in the country isn’t in the community’s best interest.
"We are calling for radical change and are inviting you to become part of that change by voting me and the 100% Redress Party, number 1 in the local elections in June,” said Mr. Farren.