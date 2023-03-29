News you can trust since 1772
Alliance Party leader Naomi Long to open new NW office in Derry city centre today

Alliance Party Naomi Long MLA open a new Alliance North-West Office in Derry city centre today.

By Brendan McDaid
Published 29th Mar 2023, 09:21 BST- 2 min read

Speaking about the new North West Office at 1 Dacre Terrace, Carlisle Square, Alliance Party Derry City & Strabane District Councillor and chair of Alliance's Foyle Constituency Association Philip McKinney said: "This is the first of two new Alliance offices planned for the western area.

"The next new Alliance office will be in Omagh. Our Party Leader Naomi Long wants Alliance to have a presence in every part of N Ireland".

"The 'Alliance Surge' began in May 2029" he added. "Rachael Ferguson and I were elected to Derry-Strabane Council in 2019. We hope that voters will again return us as councillors in the 18 May election - and also that they will elect more Alliance councillors in Derry-Strabane.

Naomi Long , Alliance Party Leader. Picture by Jonathan Porter // Press Eye
"We will again be competing in all seven areas of the Council - just as Alliance is planning to stand in every area of all 11 Councils across Northern Ireland. Alliance is now the third biggest Party in the NI Assembly and we want to represent more voters in local Government as well."

"This new office is a satellite office of Alliance Party HQ in Belfast,” fellow Alliance Councillor for the city and district Rachael Ferguson said.

"It will be a great resource for the public - a place for constituents to meet Alliance councillors; a place where we can hold clinics for local people; and where we can hold our own Party meetings".

"The office will be staffed by volunteers and initially it is open from noon to at least 2pm Monday - Friday. And we are already planning to extend these hours.

Alliance Councillor Philip McKinney.
"We thank Naomi for her leadership and for leading the way for this new North-West office,” Colr. Ferguson added.

Alliance Colr. Rachael Ferguson.
