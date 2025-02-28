A Derry anti-racist campaign group has criticised ‘online far right agitators’ for issuing a call on social media for people to gather in the city to protest against immigration.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Davy McAuley, of United Against Racism Derry, claimed that ‘social media conspiracy theorists’ are turning their attention to Derry.

He was speaking after reports of notices being circulated on social media, including posts calling for anti-immigrant demonstrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr. McAuley said: "United Against Racism will join forces with all progressive organisations to make sure that no racist, far right gatherings will ever happen on the streets of Derry.

Davy McAuley speaking at a previous United Against Racism rally in Guildhall Square last summer. Photo: George Sweeney

"Thousands came out to Guildhall Square to speak up against the racist riots in Belfast.

"If there is an attempt by online racists to bring their hate to our city, thousands of Derry people will come out to shut them down.

"This is the city of Civil Rights. Racists have no place here,” he declared.

The online communication was also raised at Stormont.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw said: “I am gravely concerned about the language used.

“My recollection of the fallout from the previous protest last summer was that people were intimidated in and out of their home.

"Many businesses were burned to the ground, and hotels were damaged. Neighbourhoods were vilified and branded as racist and intolerant.

"Thirty people were charged, including young people between the ages of 14 and 16. International student numbers were down in our two universities, such was the worldwide reporting of the incidents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Most worrying were the physical attacks: at least 10 police officers were injured, and many individuals were attacked just for going about their daily lives, including a young man to whom I spoke, who was chased by four men and had his head stamped on. That is what harm looks like.”

Last summer thousands of people attended an anti-racism rally in Derry organised in solidarity with those targeted in a spate of far-right attacks in Belfast and Britain.

Several countries warned their citizens to exercise caution if travelling to the United Kingdom due to far-right violence in several cities including Belfast in August.

The Mayor of Derry and Strabane Lilian Seenoi-Barr, at the time wrote to senior politicians across Ireland expressing ‘deep sorrow and disappointment’ at the response to escalating hate crimes, Islamophobia and racism.