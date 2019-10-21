Arlene Foster and DUP to keep fighting for the 'unborn children' of NI

DUP leader, Arlene Foster, has vowed to continue fighting on behalf of the "unborn children" of Northern Ireland after an attempt to block a change to abortion law failed in Stormont today.

This is Mrs. Foster's statement in full:

“The Northern Ireland Assembly was properly recalled. It could have appointed a Speaker, Deputy Speakers and passed a Bill today. The SDLP chose not to.

"My colleague Paul Givan wished to introduce the Defence of the Unborn Child Bill 2019. This was a legal path to prevent the extreme liberalisation of abortion law in Northern Ireland.

"The unborn children have been let down. The proper place to deal with laws relating to abortion in Northern Ireland was the Assembly Chamber. Whilst the NI (Executive Formation etc) Act 2019 will now be implemented, we will explore every other option to safeguard the life of the unborn.

"Sinn Fein continues to block the formation of the Executive but the SDLP must now explain why they have blocked the election of a Speaker which could have allowed Private Member’s Bills to be passed on any issue on which the Assembly has competence.

"We want to get Northern Ireland moving again. Other Parties have to explain their boycott.

"The last 1000 days have been tough on our public services but also on relationships. The need in Northern Ireland for all sides to work together is great. We cannot allow divisions to keep growing."