Arlene Foster says DUP 'will not accept' North separation from UK

DUP leader, Arlene Foster, has said her party "will not accept any form of regulatory divergence" in Ireland after Brexit.

In a statement given to the media on Monday afternoon and on which no questions were taken, Mrs. Foster also accused the government in Dublin "clearly seeking to unilaterally change the Belfast Agreement without our input or consent".

"Northern Ireland must leave the EU on the same terms as the rest of the UK," said Mrs. Foster.

"We will not accept any terms that separate Northern Ireland economically or politically from the UK.

"We do want to see a sensible Brexit, where the common travel area is continued.

"The Republic of Ireland government are trying to change terms of Belfast agreement without our input or consent, and we will not stand for that," she added.

