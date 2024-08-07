Asian American advocacy group 18 Million Rising will take part in the 2024 Derry Peace and Conflict International School.

The Bloody Sunday Trust said it was delighted to announce the United States-based organisation will be involved in the school in September.

“Since 2012, 18MR have been committed to online and offline advocacy, utilising digital organising and online engagement to empower communities.

“In their own words 18MR, ‘mobilize our communities through grassroots campaigns, culture shifting work, and education. Our commitment is to dismantle systems of oppression, fight white supremacy, and work towards a liberated future for Asian Americans and all people’,” BST stated.

18MR was established in 2012. The organisation’s name references the fact that 14 years ago ‘approximately 18 million Asian Americans in the United States, representing nearly 6 per cent of the total population and growing faster than any other racial group’ but ‘Asian Americans were, and remain, one of the most politically under–represented communities’.