Average waiting time for driving test appointments at Derry test centres revealed

Elsewhere, the Newbuildings centre posted an average seven week wait although the test centre 'only conducts bus and lorry driving tests, which are scheduled through standing appointments with local driving schools', Infrastructure Minister John O'Dowd said.

Excluding, Newbuildings Alnagelvin had the fifth shortest wait of 16 other centres.

Average waits were as follows: Newbuildings (7), Mallusk (32), Omagh (32), Craigavon (34), Enniskillen (35), Altnagelvin (42), Armagh (45), Coleraine (45), Balmoral (49), Ballymena (53), Newry (54), Newtownards (54), Larne (68), Lisburn (68), Cookstown (73), Dill Road (74) and Downpatrick (83).

The average waiting time for a driving test at Altnagelvin was 42 days on average over the last year.

The figures were broken down from April 1, 2023 to March 18, 2024.

"These waiting times represent unvalidated management information taken from Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA) booking system at 2am on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.