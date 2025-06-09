Award-winning Broadway, West End and Downton Abbey actor, Co Derry native Ruairí Conaghan bringing his one-man play ‘Lies Where It Falls’ to Derry

Acclaimed actor and playwright Ruairi Conaghan brings his powerful and deeply personal one-man play, ‘Lies Where It Falls’, to The Playhouse on June 20, 2025.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When Co. Derry native Ruairí was asked to play Patrick Magee, mastermind of the 1984 Brighton bomb attack on Margaret Thatcher, it triggered memories of an act of violence upon his own family when he was a child.

In 1974 Judge Rory Conaghan was shot dead by the IRA on his Belfast doorstep whilst holding his 9-year-old daughter's hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruairí Conaghan is Judge Conaghan’s nephew and namesake. His memories of the murder led to a physical and mental collapse that threatened his life.

Ruairí Conaghan

‘Lies Where It Falls’ uses song, poetry, humour and Shakespeare to tell a courageous story of recovery.

Having garnered critical acclaim during performances in Belfast and Edinburgh, Ruairí is now embarking on a theatre tour which will take him to towns and cities including the north west – June 18, Market Theatre Armagh; June 19, Seamus Heaney HomePlace Bellaghy; June 20, Playhouse; June 24-29, Lyric Theatre Belfast; July 12, An Grianán Letterkenny.

Derry is particularly close to Ruairí Conaghan’s heart as his father was a native of the city raised in Francis Street and attended St. Columb’s College.

He was a friend of John Hume when active in the SDLP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruairí Conaghan

‘Lies Where It Falls’ is part of The Playhouse’s commitment to thought-provoking, socially engaged theatre that speaks to the complexities of identity, history, and healing.

‘Lies Where It Falls’ will be performed in The Playhouse at 8pm on Friday, June 20.

Tickets £18/£15: Available at www.derryplayhouse.co.uk or by calling the box office at 02871268027