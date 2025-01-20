Beattie suggests unit for trans women prisoners at Magilligan as he tables women-only jails motion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doug Beattie has claimed a unit should be developed at Magilligan to house trans women prisoners.

The ex-UUP leader suggested the move while calling for new legislation stipulating that ‘only biological males should be held in a male prison or holding facility, and that only biological females should be held in a female prison or holding facility’.

Mr. Beattie said: “We can put in measures to deal with the issue, possibly including the repurposing of Murray House at Hydebank to house biological females who identify as transgender men, with something similar at Maghaberry and Magilligan for biological men who identify as female.

"However, intrinsically, I believe that biological males should be housed in a male prison and biological females should be housed in a female prison.”

Magilligan prison

He brought a motion to the Assembly on Monday calling on Justice Minister Naomi Long to introduce new legislation.

It also committed to ‘providing continuous support for the LGBTQ+ and other minority communities throughout NI, while ensuring there is no diminution of societal rights, particularly the rights of women’.

Opposing the motion Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey said: “The Ulster Unionist motion seeks to oversimplify a complex and sensitive issue. Instead of having concern for the vulnerability of people in custody, the motion seeks to use their vulnerability to play politics.”

She added: “We support a risk-based approach that prioritises the safety of everyone within prisons. That, of course, should include consideration of an offender's record.

"A situation where an individual has been convicted for the non-payment of a fine is very different to one where an individual has been convicted for violent offences.

"We are clear that those with a history of sexual violence against women should not be placed in a women's prison. We want a risk-based approach that prioritises the safety of everyone in prisons and considers the admission of transgender prisoners on a case-by-case basis.”

Alliance MLA Connie Egan said: “We do not need to attack the rights or diminish the well-being of others, particularly those who are vulnerable or who belong to marginalised communities, to secure our own safety.”

She added: “If we were to apply the blanket approach that the motion and the amendment suggest, we would not be fulfilling our responsibilities as a legislative Assembly to safeguard the well-being of those who are held in custodial facilities.

"There is nuance, individualism and context in every person who comes into contact with our criminal justice system, and it is imperative that we trust the judiciary, police and prison officers to recognise and respond to that.”

SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole remarked: "When we discuss contentious issues that are subject to some controversy, as this issue clearly is — it would be odd not to acknowledge the fact that it has been the subject of significant public debate in recent years — it is important that we speak with honesty, sincerity and sensitivity. That goes for people who are trans, regardless of whether they find themselves in the custodial prison estate.

"It is important to note that, in NI, transgender prisoners represent a tiny number of people. I do not know the exact number, but I think that it is in low single figures. For the best part of a decade, there was not a single individual.”

The motion fell.