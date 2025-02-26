Benn ‘looking forward’ to Executive’s Programme for Government as Eastwood blasts delay

Hilary Benn has said he is looking forward to the Executive adopting a Programme for Government after Colum Eastwood blasted the postponement of a meeting on Wednesday to rubber-stamp the document.

Mr. Eastwood raised the matter in the British House of Commons during Northern Ireland questions.

“The Secretary of State will be aware that it's been a year now since the Executive was finally re-established and in that time the Executive have still been unable to agree a Programme for Government.

"This morning we learned that the meeting to agree it today [Wednesday] has been moved again. Does the Secretary of State agree with me, on behalf of the people of Northern Ireland, it is time they got on with it?” he asked.

Mr. Benn replied: “I look forward to the Executive adopting the Programme for Government. I'm aware of what happened earlier today [Wednesday]. I'm confident that another meeting will be arranged and I look forward to seeing it being adopted.”

The meeting was delayed after the Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Andrew Muir said he wanted to see the finalised document.

A draft PfG entitled ‘Our Plan: Doing What Matters Most Draft Programme for Government 2024-2027’ was published in September.

Magee College, the A5, and the proposed new Derry to Portadown railway link were also mentioned in the draft prior to it being sent out for consultation.

‘Our Plan’ set out nine immediate priorities for the remainder of the current Stormont mandate.

These were: to grow a globally competitive and sustainable economy; to deliver more affordable childcare; to cut health waiting times; to end violence against women and girls; to better provide support for children and young people with special educational needs; to provide more social, affordable and sustainable housing; to make communities safer; to protect Lough Neagh; and to reform and transform public services.

The expansion of Magee features under the first plank of the programme: growing a globally competitive and sustainable economy.

In a sub-section on regional balance under this priority the document states: “As outlined in New Decade New Approach, the Executive will continue to implement the commitment to expand Ulster University’s Magee Campus so that it can accommodate up to 10,000 students.”