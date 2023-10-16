Bernadette McAliskey to speak at ‘Poverty is a Political Choice’ event in Guildhall

Bernadette McAliskey.

The ‘Poverty is a Political Choice’ event marks the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty.

Organised by the Northern Ireland Anti-Poverty Network it will feature McAliskey speaking on a panel alongside Dr. Ciara Fitzpatrick from Ulster University.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr. Fitzpatrick will illustrate the cumulative impact of austerity, welfare reform, budget cuts and the cost of living crisis on local communities.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘Poverty is a Political Choice’ event marks the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty.

McAliskey, who was a member of the expert panel for an anti-poverty strategy, will explore the economic reform and structural change that is necessary to eradicate poverty.

The event will include another panel earlier on the same day which aims to highlight local organisations working with people experiencing poverty.

It will feature presentations from Karen Mullan from the Foyle Food Bank, Amie Gallagher from the Focus Project, and Rayna Downey from the Derry Women's Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aim of the event is to focus attention on the difficult realities of poverty, as well as attempts being made to eradicate poverty. This will involve looking at the initiatives, services, and campaigns that are attempting to eradicate poverty.

It also aims to highlight that although it is a legal obligation, the North still does not have an Anti-Poverty Strategy.

‘Poverty is a Political Choice’ takes place at the Guildhall in the Whitaker suite at 9.30 am to 1pm on Tuesday, October 17.

Space is limited, reserve a ticket: https://NIAPNeradicationpoverty.eventbrite.co.uk